Man charged in May Schenectady shooting; Shooting followed slashing, authorities say

Jun. 24—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month that followed a slashing, authorities said.

He is accused of shooting at the slashing victim as the slashing victim chased him and the accused initial attacker, authorities said. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Anthony M. Johnson, 21, of O'Dell Street, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies.

Johnson is accused of firing at the slashing victim May 17 in the area of Crane Street and Fourth Avenue.

The entire incident began just before 6:30 p.m. that evening in the 900 block of Crane Street, prosecutor Kyle Petit has said.

Shameil D. McCoy, 24, of Catherine Street, was accused of coming up from behind the victim there and using a sharp object to slice the victim's face. The slashing left the victim with a several-inch-long gash, Petit said previously.

Police arrested McCoy earlier this month on one count of first-degree assault.

The shots fired then came after that, Petit said previously, when the slashing victim turned and chased after the man believed to be McCoy and an associate, now identified as Johnson.

As the victim gave chase, the associate was caught on street surveillance video turning and firing at the chasing victim. No one was injured in that portion of the incident, Petit said.

Street surveillance video is also cited as part of the basis for the assault count lodged against McCoy, according to the allegations filed in court.

The incident is not believed to have been random, Petit said.

The slashing victim then ended up near the corner of Pleasant Street and Fourth Avenue, where first responders treated him and took him on to Albany Medical Center for treatment, according to information at the scene last month.

Both Johnson and McCoy remained held Thursday, Johnson on $100,000 bail, McCoy on $37,500 bail.