Man charged with meth possession

Apr. 21—OTTUMWA — After officers stopped a vehicle for driving over a curb, they located methamphetamine and charged an Ottumwa man.

Richard Lean Eidson Jr., 48, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony; failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony; and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Ottumwa Police Department attempted to pull over Eidson in the 500 block of Minnepoa Avenue on Tuesday morning, but they said the driver fled on foot before the could. According to court filings, police said Eidson would eventually return to the vehicle and was identified by law enforcement.

Police located a methamphetamine pipe and 52.9 grams of methamphetamine inside of two bags.

Bond was set for $25,000.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.