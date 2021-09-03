Man charged with meth possession found passed out and hanging out of vehicle, police say

Sep. 3—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Mineral Point man was jailed Tuesday after police said they found him passed out and hanging out of the passenger side of a Hyundai that had methamphetamine inside, authorities said.

Upper Yoder Township police charged Jesse Lee Lamer, 30, of the 700 block of Echo Road, with possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they found Lamer hanging out of the passenger side door of the vehicle that was parked on Derby Street on Sunday.

An officer said he awoke Lamer, who was carrying a large amount of cash and had the car keys under him.

Police said they spotted a meth pipe in plain view, but Lamer denied smoking anything and said he was just tired, the complaint said.

When police asked him his drug of choice, Lamer said he uses "all kinds of stuff," the complaint said.

Police obtained a search warrant and found 15 stamp bags of suspected crystal meth, two glass vials containing a crystal substance, two smoking pipes, a scale, baggies and straws, the complaint said.

Lamer was arraigned on by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $20,000 bond.