Man charged in Moraine road rage shooting; No injuries reported

Oct. 30—A man is facing charges after he reportedly shot at a vehicle during a road rage incident in Moraine last week.

J'Shawn Jerome De'Mar Ware, 21, of Dayton, was charged with felonious assault, attempt to commit felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

On Friday, Ware was driving a 2011 Nissan Sentra on state Route 741 near Northlawn Avenue when he reportedly fired a shot at another vehicle.

The bullet went through the passenger side of the vehicle and got stuck in the dome light area above the driver of the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The driver of the other vehicle, a Hyundai, called police to report he had been shot at.

When police asked the driver of the Hyundai what started the incident, the driver of the Hyundai said they had a hard time getting off the highway, according to an incident report filed by Moraine Police Department.

"He said once they got off the highway the suspect was brake checking him and he was trying to get away," the report read.

The driver of the Hyundai also reported Ware was yelling at him while at a stop light prior to the shooting.

The driver was not injured during the incident, according to court records.

Police found a car matching the suspect vehicle's description and Ware at a gas station on Dryden Road. Officers discovered two BB guns and a 9mm Taurus handgun, which was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber, in the car, according to the incident report.

During an interview with Ware, he said the driver of the Hyundai hit his car twice and that he was upset the other driver wouldn't let him over on the highway.

Ware also reportedly claimed the other driver brake checked him.

When asked about the shooting, Ware said he was trying to scare the other driver, according to the report.

The other driver denied hitting Ware's vehicle.

Ware was booking into the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in municipal court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6.