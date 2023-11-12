Man charged after mother stabbed in front of children

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murdering a mother in front of her two children.

Perseverance Ncube, aged 35, was stabbed in the chest in Dukesgate Grove, Salford, at about 02:40 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Obert Moyo, 45, of Pennington Road, Bolton, has been charged with her murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Ms Ncube was found injured at a house in Dukesgate Grove, Little Hulton

In an earlier tribute, Ms Ncube's family said she was a "devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends".

They said: "Percy was an active member of her church and had created a beautiful community for herself and her children.

"Her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss.

"Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk