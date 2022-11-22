Man charged in mother's stabbing death waives speedy trial

Nov. 21—LIMA — A Lima man charged with murdering his mother in 2020 waived his right to a speedy trial and moved to suppress a police interview in court Monday morning.

Joseph Cheney, 45, was indicted in June of 2020 in connection with the stabbing death of his 71-year-old mother, Rachel Cheney, at the family residence on East Kibby Street in Lima.

According to court records, police were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. on May 27, 2020, to the residence in reference to an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, they located Rachel Cheney in a bedroom deceased with a large knife protruding from the side of her neck.

Her son was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in connection with his mother's death. A plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was entered on Cheney's behalf earlier in the proceedings and led to his nearly two-year-long stay at a Toledo psychiatric hospital, where his competency was restored.

Cheney's lawyer, Zach Maisch, said he needs more time to investigate and adequately prepare for the man's defense. He said he also needs more time to discuss the case with Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines.

Maisch said at the hearing that an interview between Lima Police Detective Steven Stechschulte and Cheney should be suppressed because at the time, the man did not understand the importance of his right to counsel and therefore could not knowingly waive this right.

But Thines said during the interview, Cheney appeared to understand his rights and told Stechschulte that he would be unable to afford an attorney. He said there was no coercion or mistreatment and Cheney knowingly waived his Miranda rights.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said she will review the interview footage and rule on the motion at a later date.