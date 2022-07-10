Man charged after MPD officer shot on duty in Hickory Hill, police say

A man now faces several charges after a Memphis police officer was shot over the weekend.

Giorgio Minnis, 34, has been charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault/DV, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possess/employ firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

RELATED: MPD officer shot while trying to detain suspect in Hickory Hill

July 9, 2022, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a stolen car just after 1:30 p.m.

According to a release, the person allegedly responsible for the theft was identified as 34-year-old Giorgio Minnis and is the nephew of the owner of the car.

Minnis was reportedly armed and took the car to the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square to another family member’s residence, police said.

Officers also received a call regarding that Minnis was at the Hickory Hill Square location, where he had fired a shot and was making threats to do harm to those inside the home, officials released.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square and attempted to take Minnis into custody when he retrieved a handgun from his waistband and allegedly shot one of the officers.

PHOTOS: MPD officer shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill

Minnis was then disarmed and was taken into custody without injury.

An officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured officer’s wound until paramedics arrived and the injured officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, a release said.

He was later upgraded to a critical but stable condition.

Minnis’ court date has not been released and there is no bond information.

FOX13 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: