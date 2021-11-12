Man charged with multiple burglaries in SE Marion sentenced to 15-year prison term

A man accused of multiple burglaries in October 2020 has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term.

Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon was told that Christopher Chad Pennington qualified as a prison re-offender, which means he could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted by a jury since his crimes were committed within three years of his release.

The state and defense agreed to a sentence reduction and the 48-year-old Summerfield man was sentenced to the 15-year term. State records show Pennington has served time for child abuse, burglary and grand theft. Other records indicate he has criminal convictions that date back to 1991.

Deputies on the run: Pre-dawn crime spree in SE Marion ends with arrest

Nearly 100 burglaries: 19-year-old Anthony man faces 85 charges in vehicle burglaries

Judicial rulings: Teen gets 10-year term for burglary/battery; man gets 6 years for gun case

Representing Pennington at Tuesday's hearing was Assistant Public Defender Sean K. Gravel. Assistant State Attorney Marissa Meyer prosecuted the case.

Multiple crime scenes

In late October 2020, a little more than a year after Pennington had been released from prison, deputies identified Pennington as the suspect in multiple crimes that happened in a short amount of time in southeast Marion County.

An elderly man told them he was asleep and, when he woke up, found a man in the closet. The victim said the man stole electronics and a vehicle that had a firearm.

Deputies said the 73-year-old victim, carrying his oxygen tank, had to ride a bicycle approximately a mile from his residence to a gas station to report the incident.

As deputies were interviewing the victim about that burglary, a woman called to report that a man had burglarized her residence and was eating food from her refrigerator. Before deputies arrived, the intruder, later identified as Pennington, took keys to a second vehicle and drove off.

While deputies were interviewing the victim of the second incident, they were notified about a man wearing only shorts screaming and hitting a wall at someone's property.

Story continues

Deputies went to the location and found the person – Pennington – and detained him.

When deputies thought it was all over, they received two other calls from people describing how a stranger had burglarized two vehicles in different instances and stole several items. Again, the stranger was identified as Pennington.

Pennington was convicted of burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft. He must pay fines and court cost, pay restitution, and have no contact with the victims.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: SE Marion burglaries lead to 15-year prison term