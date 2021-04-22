Man charged with multiple counts

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 21—DECATUR COUNTY — A local man has been arrested on multiple charges.

According to information made public by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday the Decatur County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call about a protective order violation occurring in the 3500 block of CR 60 SW. I

t was reported that registered sex offender William Joseph Zapfe was attempting contact with a female who had a protective order against him, had made entry into the home, and was physically attacking the female.

The suspect was still inside the home when deputies arrived. After ensuring that the female and children inside the residence were safe and secured, units requested assistance from the Greensburg Police Department to attempt to take the male into custody.

Deputies were further informed that Zapfe intended to commit suicide by police officer.

Once all responding units and supporting units were on scene, verbal commands were given to the suspect to take him into custody safely.

After receiving no response from the suspect, officers and K9 units from both the Decatur County Sheriff's Office and the Greensburg Police Department entered the home. It was determined that the suspect had fled through a window prior to secondary units arriving.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday, the Decatur County Communications Center received another call regarding the suspect, who had returned to the home of the protected female.

Deputies responded and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Zapfe was incarcerated in the Decatur County Detention Center on the following charges: Residential Entry, Level 6 felony; Invasion of Privacy, class A misdemeanor; and Domestic Battery, class A misdemeanor.

Information shared by the DCSO included a reminder that all parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

In addition to those agencies already mentioned, Decatur County EMS and TDS wrecker service also responded to this incident. — Information provided

