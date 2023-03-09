Man charged with multiple felony counts of drug sales pleads not guilty

Mar. 9—A man charged with a host of felonies for drug sales has entered pleas in Mower County District Court.

Donal Alvin Bakken II, 29, Austin, pleaded not guilty to one count of felony second degree drug sales and seven courts of felony third degree drug sales Thursday.

According to the court complaint, Bakken allegedly sold "Dirty 30" pills, marked with M-30 and sold on the streets as fake oxycodone pills to a confidential information (CI) for the Mower County Sheriff's Department on eight separate occasions from Oct. 14, 2022 to Nov. 29. 2022.

On each of the sales, the CI purchased at least 10 pills starting on Oct. 14, 2022. On the Nov. 29 purchase, the CI allegedly purchased 40 pills from Bakken and a Nov. 23 purchase saw the CI secure 20 pills. Each time the pills were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further analysis.

Bakken is scheduled for a jury trial on May 22.

