Man charged with multiple offenses after toll plaza chase

Jan. 11—PRINCETON — An Ohio man is facing multiple charges including fleeing in a vehicle and reckless driving after leading troopers on a chase from a West Virginia Turnpike toll plaza into Mercer County.

Gregory Allen Rhodes, Jr., 36, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested and charged with reckless driving, no seatbelt, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and simple possession of a controlled substance, according to Sgt. T.A. Bowers with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment.

Bowers said that he was conducting a road patrol at the Barrier A toll plaza along Interstate 77 south on Jan. 4 when he observed a Chevrolet Tahoe come through the toll plaza. Bowers detected "a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt." The driver, Rhodes, accelerated and began to flee when he was advised to pull off the highway.

A pursuit began and the Chevrolet reached speeds of over 120 mph "while zigzagging in and out of traffic in a reckless manner," Bowers stated in his report.

"The driver took Exit 20, fled down the exit ramp and sped through the stop sign at the intersection of Route 19 without stopping," Bowers said. "The driver then reentered I-77 south and got off at the 19 rest area, fled through the truck parking lot at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, through the trucks that were parked in the area, then attempted to turn onto the road the leads out to the overlook along I-77."

The driver lost control, drove through a fence and crashed into an embankment. Both the driver and passenger then fled on foot into a wooded area around mile marker 19, Bowers said. The K-9 Thor was used to track the driver, who was found hiding in the woods.

Rhodes was in possession of 14 alprazolam pills, a Schedule IV controlled substance, as well as three Suboxone pills, which is a Schedule III controlled substance, Bowers said. There were also two bags of marijuana inside the vehicle with a total weight of over 15 grams. Bowers added that he found a large bag of marijuana over the hill containing over 15 grams of the substance as well as a large amount of U.S. currency.

Rhodes did not have a valid drivers license, Bowers said. He was also listed in NCIC as a wanted person due to a parole violation in Columbus, Ohio. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

