Man charged in Muncie slayings abandons insanity defense

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man charged in the July slayings of two members of a local family has abandoned plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Daniel Lamar Jones, 27, is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Malcolm E. Perdue, 69, and Kyndra K. Swift, 51, in a house in the 2900 block of South Liberty Street.

Authorities said Jones was participating in an armed home invasion when co-defendant Devin Xavier Myers, 28, fatally shot the victims.

Myers is also charged with having earlier killed another member of the family, 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick, who was Perdue's grandson and Swift's great-nephew.

A safe stolen from the Liberty Street home — which contained "silver coins and what appeared to be marijuana edibles," according to an affidavit — was later found at an East Willard Street home where Jones was captured.

Jones' defense attorney, Brandon Murphy, in August filed the documents necessary for his client to pursue an insanity defense.

Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. appointed two medical health professionals, psychiatrist Craig Buckles and psychologist Bob Hatfield, to examine Jones.

In the wake of resulting reports, Murphy withdrew "the defense of insanity or mental disease."

Jones — also charged with aiding, inducing or causing robbery, criminal confinement, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and resisting law enforcement — had been scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 16.

However, Cannon recently granted a defense motion for a continuance, and rescheduled the trial for May 15.

Myers, meanwhile, is scheduled to stand trial July 10,

