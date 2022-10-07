Man charged with murder

Oct. 7—A Daviess County man was charged with murder Thursday afternoon, in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier in the day on West 10th Street.

Keith Lamar Bryant II, 33, of the 1400 block of Oakwood Court in Sorgho was charged in the fatal shooting, which took plat at 11:33 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of West 10th Street.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers responding a report of a stabbing or shooting arrived to find a man with an single gunshot wound. Officers began performing CPR, reports say.

Police radio traffic said a white Dodge truck was seen fleeing the scene, and that Bryant was a possible suspect.

Little information was available at the scene, as people gathered to watch officers collect shell casings and look for evidence. A man was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died of his wounds, reports say.

The man had not been identified as of Thursday evening.

Later Thursday, detectives learned Bryant was likely heading to a location in the county, reports say. Sheriff's deputies found Bryant a short time later and took him into custody. OPD was unable to provide any additional Thursday evening.

Bryant has a record of arrests as an adult, although mostly for failure to appear in court. Other charges Bryant has been jailed for include failure to pay child support, contempt of court and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Bryant was being held Thursday evening in the Daviess County Detention Center. A court date for Bryant has not yet been set.

