Man charged with murder after 13-year-old girl dies in gang-related shooting, Memphis police say

A man is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after a 13-year-old was shot and killed at a local apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 3000 block of East Point Cove on April 1.

MORE: 13-year-old killed raises questions on what the city can do to stop deaths among children

Memphis Police found the teen unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds; she was lying outside the door to an apartment, an affidavit said.

Video from the area showed several armed men running away immediately after shots were fired.

There were three other people inside the home when bullets flew through the apartment, police said.

During an investigation, police developed Mikhael Thompson as a person of interest.

Police found Thompson, along with several guns, the affidavit said.

One of the guns was stolen from the 6000 block of Squire Court.

Thompson was brought to Homicide, where he gave a statement admitting to shooting and killing the teen, identified as Mary Wallace, police said.

Thompson told officers he’s a member of a street gang, and that the killing was gang-related.

He’s charged with First-Degree Murder, Theft of Property and 3 counts of Aggravated Assault.

