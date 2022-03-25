Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death of Columbia teenager

Police have made an arrest in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Columbia teenager.

Terrance Jenkins, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following the shooting death of Quejon Gill, 17, on Nov. 23, 2021, Columbia Police Department announced.

The police department said the shooting occurred during an arranged meeting between acquaintances on Nov. 23, and officers responded to 1155 Clemson Frontage Road for a reported shooting.

Jenkins was arrested at his Orangeburg County home by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Task Force, a group that includes Columbia Police Department officers, the release said.

Jenkins is being held at Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.