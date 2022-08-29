Man charged with murder of 26-year-old woman in Bradenton hotel, wrapping her in a sheet

A man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing a 26-year-old woman and wrapping her up in a bed sheet in a Bradenton hotel on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not identified the woman citing state laws that protect victims. She was found at the Americas Best Value Inn early Sunday afternoon. She suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested Steven Cozens, 34. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation by authorities remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Steven Cozens charged with second-degree murder of woman at Florida hotel