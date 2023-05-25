Man charged with murder after 39-year-old found dead in Decatur neighborhood

More than a month after a man was found dead in Decatur, police say they have captured his killer.

Lewis Harmon, 39, was found shot to death at a home on Hooper Street on April 22, according to the arrest warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says their Fugitive Unit arrested Tommie Lee Salad, 36, on May 24. He was found at a home on Woodfern Drive.

The arrest warrant charges Salad with malice murder.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting that caused Harmon’s death.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if Harmon and Salad knew one another.

Salad is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: