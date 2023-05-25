Man charged with murder after 39-year-old found dead in Decatur neighborhood
More than a month after a man was found dead in Decatur, police say they have captured his killer.
Lewis Harmon, 39, was found shot to death at a home on Hooper Street on April 22, according to the arrest warrant.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says their Fugitive Unit arrested Tommie Lee Salad, 36, on May 24. He was found at a home on Woodfern Drive.
The arrest warrant charges Salad with malice murder.
Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting that caused Harmon’s death.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman arrested after making salad worth $500 in closed Ga. restaurant, police say
Ross Harris will not be retried after murder conviction overturned in son’s hot car death
High school football player fighting for his life after collapsing during basketball game
It is unclear if Harmon and Salad knew one another.
Salad is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: