Man charged with murder after 58-year-old woman found dead in Chesapeake apartment

The man found unconscious in a Chesapeake apartment with a deceased woman Sunday night has been charged in connection to her death.

Police responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard at about 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. Inside, officers found the body of 58-year-old Valerie McElroy, along with Anthony Leonard Johnson, who was unconscious and injured. Johnson was taken to the hospital.

Johnson, 61, is charged with first-degree murder in McElroy’s death.

McElroy and Johnson were the only two people involved in the incident, according to a spokesperson for Chesapeake police.

Police described the incident as domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com