Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A 75-year-old Asian man died on Thursday after police in California say he was assaulted and robbed by a man with a history of “victimizing” older Asian Americans.

Pak Ho was taking a walk in his Oakland neighborhood on Tuesday morning when he was approached by 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey, who tried to rob him, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Bailey is accused of shoving Ho, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and suffer a “traumatic head injury and brain damage.”

Ho died two days after the attack, officials said.

Bailey was arrested and charged with several felonies, including murder, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say they learned through their investigation that Bailey “has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people.”

He is accused of breaking into a senior living residence on Feb. 19, shoving a 72-year-old and robbing the man of his phone and other items, according to the district attorney’s office. Officials did not say whether the victim is Asian.

An uptick in crime in Oakland’s Chinatown against Asian Americans has led Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley to launch a special unit to investigate.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said of Ho’s death in a message posted on Facebook. “Our elders should be protected not the victim of a deadly assault. I am thankful that our officers were able to quickly respond and arrest Mr. Bailey. The Oakland Police Department will relentlessly pursue those that violate the most vulnerable members in our community.”

Bailey was arraigned on Friday and was ordered to be held without bail, according to NBC Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel's first Asian superhero says anti-Asian racism won't be solved by 'an opulent rom-com or Marvel superhero'

    Simu Liu, who stars as Marvel's "Shang-Chi," penned a heartfelt op-ed on Variety highlighting the spate of violent racist attacks against Asian Americans over the past year.

  • Two arrested in assault of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

    Two men were arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly using bear spray on U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Sicknick died from injuries he sustained while responding to the attack by pro-Trump rioters. Authorities have not determined whether the spray assault was the cause of Sicknick's death.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The suspects arrested include Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39. The two individuals racked up nine charges total, including assaulting a second USCP officer and a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer. The big picture: Sicknick lied in honor at the Capitol last month and has remained a focus of investigations into what went wrong during the insurrection. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at Sicknick's funeral: "Our promise to Brian’s family is that we will never forget his sacrifice. We must be vigilant as what President Lincoln referred to as the harsh ‘artillery of time.’ ""We will never forget. With your permission, may we be worthy to carry Brian in our hearts. We will never forget."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AMD launches 'Milan' chip for data centers as battle with Intel intensifies

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday released a new data center chip aimed at taking away more market share from rival Intel Corp. The company's "Milan" data center processor is faster than Intel's current best data center chips, the company said. Santa Clara, California-based AMD designs the chip but taps Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd to fabricate the chip using TSMC's 7-nanometer chipmaking process.

  • Missing woman found dead near Los Angeles-area hiking trail

    Narineh Avakian, 37, of Glendale, was discovered near the Mount Waterman Trail in Los Angeles, police said.

  • Best Moments from the 2021 Grammy Awards

    From Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce & Cardi B, to BTS, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, these are the best moments from the 2021 Grammy Awards.

  • Bong made from bone among contraband found at prison in Columbia, SC officials say

    Shanks, cellphones and drugs were other items found in a single dorm of the prison.

  • Yangon protesters defiant as five killed in Myanmar

    Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday (March 14). Protesters stood their ground behind shields and barricades as security forces lobbed tear gas canisters.At least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said.Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces. At least two people were killed elsewhere in the Southeast Asian nation, a day after the acting leader of the parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves.More than 80 people had been killed as of Saturday in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power last month.That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. More than 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.

  • Is fighting a pandemic like fighting a war?

    Two Vietnam War veterans on the similarities between the struggle against Covid and fighting a war.

  • Investigation Launched After Doctors Seen on Instagram Playing 'Price Is Right'-Inspired Game During Operation

    In a statement to Complex, a rep for Spectrum Health system in Michigan confirmed that an investigation was underway into the bizarre incident.

  • China’s Lian Ray Pictures Makes Debut as Seller at FilMart (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hong Kong’s FilMart will be a coming out of sorts for China’s Lian Ray Pictures, which will be operating as a sales company at a major film rights market for the first time. The company is representing rights to “Sister,” a mainland Chinese drama about a young woman who, after the sudden death of her […]

  • Global union watchdog reports abuses of Myanmar workers' rights to ILO

    Myanmar trade unionists have been arrested and harassed in door to door searches, while others are hiding in fear, the International Labour Organization said after receiving a formal complaint from the world's largest trade union federation. The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) reported widespread restrictions on workers' rights imposed by Myanmar's military since the Feb. 1 coup, a document dated March 11, prepared for the ILO's Governing Body, shows.

  • Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss Welcome Their First Child

    Here's what to know about the new dad.

  • Oscars Nominate Most Diverse Acting Slate Ever, Including First Asian American Best Actor

    Nine actors of color earned Academy Award nominations on Monday, setting an Oscar record for diversity in those categories. The achievement comes after years of aggressive efforts by the Academy to diversify its membership in the wake of all-white acting nominees for the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies. That ignominious event was almost repeated last year […]

  • Soccer-Valencia's Musah commits international future to U.S

    Valencia forward Yunus Musah has comitted his international future to the United States, U.S. Soccer said on Monday. Musah, who turned 18 in November, was eligible to represent Gregg Berhalter's side as he was born in New York to a Ghanaian mother who was on holiday visiting relatives at the time. He grew up in Italy and then England, who alongside Ghana he was also eligible to represent, going on to captain the Three Lions at Under-18 level.

  • What we learned from the Allen v. Farrow finale: 'Every message of support has been a gift'

    Here's what we learned from the finale of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow' docuseries.

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday.

  • Xiaomi Soars After Court Questions Pentagon Blacklist. What It Could Mean for Other Blacklisted Chinese Companies.

    Shares of (1810)  soared after a federal judge ordered a temporary halt to an investment ban on the technology company, calling the Pentagon’s process for blacklisting the company “deeply flawed” and raising questions about the restrictions on other companies on the Defense Department’s blacklist of companies with ties to China’s military. In Hong Kong trading on Monday, Xiaomi (1810.Hong Kong) shares rose 7% . The Pentagon blacklist has created a good deal of market confusion.

  • Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, Peacock says

    Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. The novel coronavirus, which has killed 2.65 million people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019, mutates around once every two weeks, slower than influenza or HIV, but enough to require tweaks to vaccines. "We have to appreciate that we were always going to have to have booster doses; immunity to coronavirus doesn't last forever," Peacock told Reuters at the Wellcome Sanger Institute's 55-acre campus outside Cambridge.

  • Police shoot pepper balls to disperse 'unruly' crowd in Miami Beach as spring break converges on Florida

    Two officers were injured and had to be taken to the hospital after a crowd gathered around police trying to make an arrest in Miami Beach.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.