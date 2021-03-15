Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A 75-year-old Asian man died on Thursday after police in California say he was assaulted and robbed by a man with a history of “victimizing” older Asian Americans.

Pak Ho was taking a walk in his Oakland neighborhood on Tuesday morning when he was approached by 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey, who tried to rob him, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Bailey is accused of shoving Ho, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and suffer a “traumatic head injury and brain damage.”

Ho died two days after the attack, officials said.

Bailey was arrested and charged with several felonies, including murder, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say they learned through their investigation that Bailey “has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people.”

He is accused of breaking into a senior living residence on Feb. 19, shoving a 72-year-old and robbing the man of his phone and other items, according to the district attorney’s office. Officials did not say whether the victim is Asian.

An uptick in crime in Oakland’s Chinatown against Asian Americans has led Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley to launch a special unit to investigate.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said of Ho’s death in a message posted on Facebook. “Our elders should be protected not the victim of a deadly assault. I am thankful that our officers were able to quickly respond and arrest Mr. Bailey. The Oakland Police Department will relentlessly pursue those that violate the most vulnerable members in our community.”

Bailey was arraigned on Friday and was ordered to be held without bail, according to NBC Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

  • Two arrested in assault of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

    Two men were arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly using bear spray on U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Sicknick died from injuries he sustained while responding to the attack by pro-Trump rioters. Authorities have not determined whether the spray assault was the cause of Sicknick's death.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The suspects arrested include Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39. The two individuals racked up nine charges total, including assaulting a second USCP officer and a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer. The big picture: Sicknick lied in honor at the Capitol last month and has remained a focus of investigations into what went wrong during the insurrection. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at Sicknick's funeral: "Our promise to Brian’s family is that we will never forget his sacrifice. We must be vigilant as what President Lincoln referred to as the harsh ‘artillery of time.’ ""We will never forget. With your permission, may we be worthy to carry Brian in our hearts. We will never forget."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Marvel's first Asian superhero says anti-Asian racism won't be solved by 'an opulent rom-com or Marvel superhero'

    Simu Liu, who stars as Marvel's "Shang-Chi," penned a heartfelt op-ed on Variety highlighting the spate of violent racist attacks against Asian Americans over the past year.

  • 16-year-old to face murder, arson charges

    A teenager charged in connection with a fatal fire in Lowell is in custody and due in court.

  • An 83-year-old Asian American woman was spit on, punched in the nose, and knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack

    The elderly woman was collecting bottles and cans outside a mall in White Plains, New York, when the assailant approached her.

  • The record for oldest Oscar nominee is now a three-way tie

    At 89, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' costume designer Ann Roth ties the record for oldest Oscar nominee with her fifth nomination.

  • Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

    Officers found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters, Portland police said Saturday. In a news release, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night in the city's Pearl District at 9 p.m. because some began smashing windows. Others locked arms and refused; officers escorted them away and arrested them, including a suspect in the earlier window vandalism, officers said.

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comment sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? The biggest snubs at the 2021 Oscar nominations

  • Uganda opposition leader arrested in anti-Museveni protest

    Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was arrested on Monday as he took part in a protest in the capital, according to a post on his Twitter page.

  • Hearing set on effort to dismiss youth center abuse lawsuit

    A judge will hear arguments next week on whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center. Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu appears to be distancing himself from the state’s strategy in the civil case. The March 25 hearing will be the first in the case that was filed more than a year ago on behalf of three dozen men and women who say they were physically or sexually abused as children at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

  • PFF predicts veteran CB Richard Sherman signs with Raiders

    Even at the age of 33, Richard Sherman is considered one of the top cornerbacks on the free agent market. Publications such as Sporting News and Touchdown Wire have him as the highest rated cornerback on the market, while Pro Football Focus has him ...

  • UConn returning to NCAA Tournament after a five-year absence

    STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn's climb back to national relevance took a major step forward when the Huskies were announced as a No. 7 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. UConn (15-7), which has won four national titles since 1999, is returning to the tournament for the 34th time, but the first since losing to Kansas in the second round during the 2015-16 season. The Huskies are scheduled to play No. 10-seed Maryland on Saturday.

  • Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

    Russia’s foreign minister discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East on Monday with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow. The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and stuck in political stalemate over the formation of a new Cabinet. Russia and Iran-backed Hezbollah joined Syria’s conflict fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces and helped tip the balance of power in his favor.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore at the 2021 Grammys

    Many celebrities took fashion risks at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Stars donned sheer fabric, daring silhouettes, and head-to-toe sparkles at the event.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • Kenya withdraws from ICJ case over Somalia sea border at last minute

    Hearings at the world court over the maritime dispute are due to start on Monday.

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.