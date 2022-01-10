Man charged with murder, aggravated arson in house fire that killed El Dorado woman

An El Dorado man arrested in connection with a fire that killed a 56-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated arson and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to authorities and court records.

David James Poulter, 46, made a first appearance in Butler County District Court on Monday for alleged crimes tied to the Jan. 7 house fire that killed Marie A.G. Edmonds of El Dorado, records show. Poulter’s next court date, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Feb. 22.

El Dorado police and firefighters responding to a fire Friday in the 300 block of North Taylor rescued Edmonds from a burning house and “administered life saving measures,” but she died from her injuries, authorities said in a Facebook post. Police provided few details about the case on social media and on Monday referred questions to the Butler County Attorney’s Office.

Poulter was booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday, a representative at the jail said by phone. He remained in custody Monday.