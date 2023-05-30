Man charged with murder in Alabama arrested after attacking man, firing shots in Piqua Monday

A man and woman are in jail after being arrested in connection to an assault in Piqua Monday night.

Piqua Police were initially called out to the 300 block of Young Street around 10:15 p.m. on a disturbance call.

While on the way to the scene, a man allegedly “produced a gun and assaulted” a 44-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Marty Grove told News Center 7 that the man, 20-year-old Kendall Langham, of Kettering, hit a man in the “head and face area” with the gun before firing shots into the air.

Langham left the scene with a female before officers arrived. His vehicle was located on County Road 25-A near the Interstate 75 Farrington interchange and a traffic stop was conducted.

A handgun believed to be used in the initial incident was found near the scene of the traffic stop. Grove said they believe the gun had been tossed out of the window.

Grove noted that there was a one-year-old child in the car at the time of the traffic stop.

Langham and his female passenger, 21-year-old Jackie Allen, of Georgia, were arrested and booked in the Miami County Jail.

Langham was booked on charges including felonious assault, criminal damaging, endangering children, and inducing panic. He’s being held on a $1.26 million bond.

Allen was booked on tampering with evidence, endangering children, obstructing official business, and failing to report.

News Center 7 learned that Langham is currently out on bond from an Alabama court. He’s facing a capital murder charge there.