Man charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting man at Overland Park gas station

A 25-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside an Overland Park gas station in July, officials said.

Zarrell Semaj Finley was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly fatally shooting 26-year-old Shaquille J. Jackson on July 31 outside a BP Gas Station at Antioch Road and College Boulevard, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jackson was injured in the shooting and later died at the hospital, police said. Witnesses told authorities that Finley allegedly fled the scene in a Toyota Highlander before officers arrived.

He is being held on $500,000 bond and his first appearance is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in district court.

The FBI Fugitive Task Force in August assisted in taking a person of interest related to the shooting into custody in Kansas City before extraditing him to Kansas.