Man charged with murder after allegedly pushing woman in front of train in Riverside

Kevin Errol Lewis, 41, of Riverside is charged with murder. (Riverside Police Department)

A man suspected of pushing a woman he was arguing with into the path of a moving train in Riverside this week has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

Kevin Errol Lewis, 41, was charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence in connection with Monday's 11 incident and already faced outstanding warrants for narcotics possession and theft, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.

The victim has been identified as Mary Maltos, 52.

Lewis and Maltos, both homeless and residing in Riverside, were in “some sort of a relationship,” according to Riverside police spokesperson Ryan Railsback.

Witnesses told police they saw the couple arguing around 6:35 a.m. before Lewis pushed Maltos onto the tracks, where she was fatally struck by a train.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.