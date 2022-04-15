Man charged with murder after allegedly pushing woman in front of train in Riverside

Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi
·1 min read
Kevin Errol Lewis, 41, of Riverside
Kevin Errol Lewis, 41, of Riverside is charged with murder. (Riverside Police Department)

A man suspected of pushing a woman he was arguing with into the path of a moving train in Riverside this week has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

Kevin Errol Lewis, 41, was charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence in connection with Monday's 11 incident and already faced outstanding warrants for narcotics possession and theft, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.

The victim has been identified as Mary Maltos, 52.

Lewis and Maltos, both homeless and residing in Riverside, were in “some sort of a relationship,” according to Riverside police spokesperson Ryan Railsback.

Witnesses told police they saw the couple arguing around 6:35 a.m. before Lewis pushed Maltos onto the tracks, where she was fatally struck by a train.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories