Man charged with murder for allegedly stabbing two men and killing one in Olathe

A 22-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed a man Saturday night in Olathe.

Jesus Neri-Aguilar was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing two people around 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of North Marion Street, according to court records.

Officers found two men with apparent stab wounds, said Sgt. John Moncayo, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department. Juan Jose Balleza-Ojeda, 26, died at the scene after police attempted life-saving measures.

The other victim, a 28-year-old man, was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Neri-Aguilar is being held on $1 million bond.