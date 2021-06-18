Man charged with murder after another man dies in shooting at Richland County home

A man was arrested following a Tuesday night shooting in Columbia that left one person dead.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Quanterio Lawhorn Thursday and charged him with murder, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday, when a man was shot at a home on Blue Bill Court in the northeast part of the county. The shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between Lawhorn and the victim, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.