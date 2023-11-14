Man charged with murder, arson following deadly house fire in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced a man was charged with murder following a deadly Augusta house fire.
Ricky Chevez Cooper, 31, is charged with murder and arson in the first degree, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 512 Huntington St. at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to previous reporting. Luis Edgardo Gonzalez, 34, homeless, was found dead inside the burned down home.
Augusta Fire determined the incident was an arson and by 3 a.m., sheriff's office investigators were on the scene to investigate a murder.
Initial report: Body of homeless man found after structure fire on Huntington Street early Friday
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One arrested following deadly house fire in Augusta