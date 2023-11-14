Man charged with murder, arson after woman he cared for dies in Glendale house fire

A man was charged with murder and arson after setting fire to a Glendale home that resulted in the death of a woman, court documents reveal.

Wayne Tweed, 59, was charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 9 fire that led to the death of Elizabeth Bell, the 81-year-old woman he was caregiving for.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, the Phoenix Police Department and Fire Department received a call about a house fire and an injured person on North 38th Drive and West Irma Lane in Glendale, according to court documents. Phoenix Fire Department put out the flames, but 81-year-old Elizabeth Bell died in the fire.

A man, who lived with Bell, was also in the house at the time of the fire and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, court documents state.

At the hospital, the man told police that Bell was bedridden, and he had advised Tweed as her caregiver for approximately a year. However, two days prior to the fire, Tweed was served an injunction against harassment due to his increasingly erratic behavior, such as having physical altercations on the property with his girlfriend and large bonfires in the backyard, according to court documents.

The man also told police Tweed was known to carry a lighter and lighter fluid with him, records state.

On the day of the incident, the man told police he saw Tweed on the property despite the injunction and told him to leave. About 10 to 20 seconds after seeing Tweed walk away, the man heard a crack from the kitchen and saw the house engulfed in flames, according to court reports.

He escaped through the front door before calling the police, but he was unable to save Bell due to the severity of the smoke and flames, documents indicate.

Homicide and arson investigators reviewed surveillance footage at a neighboring residence and reported observing a white male with a black cowboy hat walking around the house before flames erupted. Neighbors later identified the man as Tweed, court documents state.

Phoenix police located Tweed at his mother's house in Glendale on Nov. 10. Court documents state that Tweed fled from police on foot before he was taken into custody and taken to Phoenix police headquarters. Tweed was found to be in possession of fentanyl, which he later told police he was using and selling.

Tweed was being held on a $2 million bail in a Maricopa County jail as he awaits his upcoming hearings for seven felony charges including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree murder, narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, endangerment, arson of an occupied structure and kidnapping according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wayne Tweed charged after woman he cared for dies in Glendale house fire