Man charged with murder, assault in Bama Lanes mass shooting bonds out of jail

Bama Lanes on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday January 10, 2022.

The Montgomery man charged with murder and six counts of assault in Sunday morning's mass shooting at Bama Lanes on Atlanta Highway bonded out of jail hours after his arrest.

Tory Johnson, 23, posted bonds totaling $270,000 on Sunday, court records show. The shootings occurred inside the bowling alley at about 1 a.m., according to Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department.

Jeffery Reed, 21, was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital, Coleman said.

Bama Lanes owner Steve Landers, through attorney Jim DeBardelaben, declined to comment until the police investigation is over.

Officers, responding to calls of gunshot victims at each of Montgomery's hospitals, found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds, and one woman and three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All were shot during the bowling alley altercation, police said.

Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris, photographed on Dec. 17, 2021, said Sunday that "ordinary people acting in an extraordinary way" rendered first aid and identified the alleged shooter after the incident at Bama Lanes.

Interim Montgomery police Chief Ramona Harris said a verbal altercation between people inside the bowling alley led to the shooting. Four of the wounded were described by police as bystanders who were not involved in the argument.

She praised onlookers who helped the injured in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We appreciate the community coming forward with assisting in the identification of the offender and rendering first aid — ordinary people acting in an extraordinary way," Harris said.

In the first nine days of the new year, Montgomery police have classified five deaths as homicides or death investigations.

Police have referred to Sunday's shootings at Bama Lanes as an isolated incident and not a mass shooting. However, the Advertiser and the national Gun Violence Archive both define a mass shooting as one where at least four people, excluding the accused, are killed or injured by firearm violence at roughly the same time and location.

In 2021, Montgomery police investigated 76 homicides, eight more than the previous year. According to reports, half of those killed were younger than 30, while three-quarters of those charged in the homicide investigations were younger than 30.

Among both the dead and the accused, the largest number of people were between 20 and 29 years old.

Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement Sunday night that "thoughts and prayers are not enough" to stem the tide of gun violence in Montgomery. He mentioned the city's new office of violence prevention and other community-based programs as well as plans to hire more officers, increase patrols and expand law enforcement technology.

Reed also appealed to the public to help. "If you see something or know something, then you have to say something," he said.

