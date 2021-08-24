Man charged with murder, attempted murder in connection with Back of the Yards shooting in April

A man was arrested Monday in connection with an April shooting in the Back of the Yards that left one man dead and another injured, Chicago police announced.

Cory Wilson, 29, of the 900 block of West 53rd Place, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, authorities said. He was arrested in the 6700 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. April 5, when two men had been seated in a car in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard, not far from an AmStar gas station and the 24-hour Bubble 21 Laundromat.

Wilson is accused of shooting both men: A 35-year-old, who died from his injuries, and a 38-year-old man who was wounded in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man who was killed was identified the next day as Ricky Shipman, who had lived on the same block where he was fatally shot, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which said he was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. the night of the shooting.

Wilson is expected to appear before a judge for a bond court hearing later Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

Chicago Tribune reporter Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas contributed.