Man charged with murder of Austin woman who sought order of protection against him before her death

The man suspected of shooting and killing a 34-year-old Austin woman earlier this month has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Kenneth Brown, 44, has been arrested for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Maria Roque, according to a release from the Chicago Police Department.

More than a month before her death on Dec. 13, Roque had filed for an order of protection against Brown, court records showed. Roque’s twin brother, Andres, told the Tribune Maria had recently left the relationship and disclosed Brown was abusive. She made multiple reports to police about Brown “not leaving her alone,” including breaking her window, her brother said. The orders of protection were extended multiple times.

Cook County court records show a judge granted an emergency order to Maria, her 14-year-old son and the 8-year-old daughter she shared with Brown in early November. A day before she died, records show authorities issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest for alleged violations of that order.

Andres has since told reporters the order was insufficient and “the system failed her,” he told the Sun-Times. “They could have got him ... but they didn’t do anything.”

Brown was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with first-degree murder, according to a CPD release. His detention hearing is scheduled for Dec. 31.

Andres said Maria’s children witnessed her death, and that her son attempted CPR. The medical examiner concluded she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s just heartbreaking that they saw what happened,” he said. “Nobody wants to see how their mom died.”

aquig@chicagotribune.com