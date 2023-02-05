Man charged with murder in Berlin death

Feb. 4—Officials late Friday night said an arrest had been made in a suspicious death that happened Friday morning in Berlin.

The Attorney General's Office said in a statement that police responded to multiple reports of gunshots at 568 Sullivan St. at about 8:15 a.m. Police said they found a resident, Christopher Veliz, 40, outside the building, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Ramos-Rivera is accused of recklessly causing Veliz's death by shooting him with a firearm and is also accused of recklessly firing a firearm into a nearby vehicle with two people inside.

Ramos-Rivera will be arraigned in the Coos County Superior Court. A hearing date has not yet been assigned.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, it appears the incident started as a dispute between neighbors," the AG's office said.