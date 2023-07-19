Man charged with murder in Bethany human remains case

In 2021, human remains were found in the backyard of a home in the 6700 block of NW 31 Street in Bethany.

A man accused in a two-year-old homicide case in which human remains were discovered has been charged with first-degree murder.

Joseph Taylor, 20, remains in the Oklahoma County jail without bail on suspicion of murdering his uncle, Clif Taylor, 43, and burying his body in a shallow grave behind a house in Bethany.

Edmond police arrested Taylor earlier this month. He was charged this week in Oklahoma County District Court.

The case unfolded in June 2021 when investigators discovered Clif Taylor’s remains behind the home of his deceased mother.

Clif Taylor had been missing for several weeks.

In an autopsy report, the state medical examiner’s office listed Taylor’s death as a homicide caused by multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries.

The medical examiner’s office reported Taylor suffered severe injuries to his head, face, torso and sternum.

In its report, the medical examiner’s office noted Taylor “was reportedly threatened and had a fight with another individual.”

