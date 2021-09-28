Man charged with murder in Blythe Island shooting

Sep. 28—Glynn County Police say one man shot and killed another man late Monday night at a residence in the 1500 block of Blythe Island Drive.

Police arrested Ricky Darrell Morrow, 57, and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police booked Morrow into the Glynn County Detention Center at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show. His address at booking is listed as the residence on Blythe Island Drive where police say the shooting occurred.

Police responded at 11:39 p.m. to a reported shooting at the Blythe Island Drive home and arrived to find the man dead. Darrow and another person who was at the residence were taken into custody.

Police later determined Morrow allegedly shot and killed the man. The other suspect was released, a police spokesman said.

Police are not releasing further information on the man who was killed pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Glynn County Police investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.