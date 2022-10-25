Man charged with murder after body found in his home during welfare check, NC cops say

A woman whose body was found in a North Carolina home may have been killed days earlier, officials said.

Now, a man who had been living with her is facing a murder charge, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in an Oct. 24 news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 34-year-old Robert Edward Rathmann.

The case stems back to Oct. 17, when officials conducted a welfare check on Weston Road, near Greenville and roughly 90 miles east of Raleigh.

“Deputies discovered 39-year-old Samantha Coppola deceased in the home; the victim of a murder believed to have been committed several days prior,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Rathmann shared the Weston Road home with Coppola and had been in a relationship with her, officials said.

Coppola is remembered in an online obituary as a New Jersey native who moved to the Greenville area five years ago.

“A free spirit, Samantha was a devoted mother, had a good heart and was loved by all,” the post on the Smith Funeral Service & Crematory website said.

Rathmann was arrested on unrelated charges on Oct. 13 and was in custody before officials tied him to Coppola’s death. He was “being held without bond” on the murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

