Man charged with murder after body found on the side of the road, SCSO says

Two days after a body was found on the side of the road in north Shelby County, a man has been charged with murder.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that the body of Jesus Cazares, 49, was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road on December 5.

Paramedics pronounced Cazares dead at the scene, SCSO said.

Less than two days later, detectives arrested 37-year-old Brandon Malone for Cazares’ death.

Cazares has been charged with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and theft of property under $1,000.

