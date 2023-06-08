Man charged with murder after body found in Southeast Georgia in November, Jacksonville police say

A man is now facing a murder charge in Jacksonville after a man’s body was found “in a body of water in Brantley County,” in November, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search records, in addition to murder, Timothy Peeples, 45, is facing charges of:

Abuse of a dead human body

False imprisonment - adult (2 counts)

False imprisonment - child under 13 years of age

Tampering with evidence

Possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon

JSO said it was originally called on Thursday, Nov. 10, to a missing person’s case “in the 4600 block of Lenoir Avenue involving possible foul play.”

Later the same day, authorities in Jacksonville were contacted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about a man’s body found in Brantley County.

A Facebook post from the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office at the time said the body was found on Monday, Nov. 9 wrapped in plastic at the bridge on White Ford Road.

“Based on evidence and the physical description of the victim, the victim (Black Male, 47) was positively identified,” JSO said.

JSO’s Homicide Unit identified Peeples as a suspect and an arrest warrant for his new charges was received Tuesday.

Peeples has been in the Duval County Jail since Feb. 9 on a charge of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, JSO’s online Inmate Information Search shows.

His next court date is set for Wednesday, June 28 at 9 a.m.

