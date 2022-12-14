Man charged with murder in case of missing Wagener woman Krystal Channel Anderson

Dec. 14—A Columbia man has been charged with murder in the case of a missing Wagener woman.

Tony Lee Berry, 48, of Columbia, was charged with the murder Tuesday in the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Berry was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the case in October.

Anderson has been missing for four months. She is the mother of four and was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener.

Anderson's family reported her missing Aug. 23 after she did not post on social media or answer calls.

Since the start of the investigation, it is believed Anderson was in the company of Berry at the residence, police said.

Police said early in the investigation that Berry was also listed as missing but he was arrested after police determined a probable cause.

Berry is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.

Police said the community's help is important. Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or submit an anonymous tip at Midlands CrimeStoppers at 800-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime, the release said.