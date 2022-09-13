Man charged with murder after Charlotte DJ killed by stray bullet in March shootout, CMPD says

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Charlotte DJ that happened on March 5, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced on Tuesday.

James Freiberg, 48, was shot and killed after he was struck by a stray bullet in a shootout at an apartment complex on Hillgrove Lane off Steele Creek Road.

Witnesses said a dispute in the parking lot led to the exchange of gunfire.

Michael Anthony Cornwell Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and is in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

