Man charged with murder coached teen in robbery gone wrong, Texas cops say

A Texas teenager was shot and killed during a robbery gone wrong, and now the man accused of putting him up to it is charged with murder, officials say.

The 16-year-old, who authorities have not publicly named, was found shot to death inside an elevator at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side before midnight on Dec. 12, police said in a news release.

Investigators say 18-year-old Larry Holmes was “coaching” the teenager and ordered him to aim a gun at two people and rob them, which “caused the death” of the teen, according to court documents filed Dec. 29 in Harris County.

Residents of the apartment complex, located near the University of Houston, say their sense of safety has been shaken since the shooting, KTRK reported.

“My parents are trying to get me to end my lease here and come home,” resident Midhat Hashmi told the station.

Holmes was arrested on a charge of murder and his bail is set at $275,000, court records show.

Officials did not say who shot the teenager and no other arrests have been announced.

Nurse stole painkillers meant for patients, replacing them with saline, Texas cops say

Crash victim is run over by passing vehicle and dragged 3 miles, Wisconsin cops say

Man shoots good Samaritan who tried to help him at scene of crash, Michigan cops say