Man charged with murder in connection to brother's death, police say

Nov. 8—LUMBERTON — A 21-year-old Parkton man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal Saturday shooting of his brother, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Isaiah E. McNair was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff"s Office. McNair was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The charges stem from the Saturday shooting that left his 29-year-old brother Isaac McNair dead, according to the Sheriff's Office. The shooting resulted from a dispute between the brothers.

Deputies responded about 10:36 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot at 65 Birdsong Drive in Parkton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"This is a sad situation here. Please say a prayer for all involved," said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a Sunday Facebook post.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.