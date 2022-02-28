Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON – A 41-year-old man was arrested early Sunday in Glades County and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old Bradenton woman who was found in her vehicle Saturday night.

According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department, the victim Sherline White, called 911 at about 9:26 p.m. Saturday and said she had someone pointing a gun at her.

The call abruptly ended, and no one answered when the number was called back.

Minutes later, Bradenton Police Officers arrived in the 200 block of 11th Ave E, Bradenton, and found White dead inside her vehicle.

The vehicle, which was not identified in the report, had been shot several times, and shell casings were found on the porch of a nearby residence.

After White was identified as the victim, Bradenton Police developed Wilcox as a suspect and issued a report alerting other law enforcement.

Wilcox was found at 12:15 a.m. Sunday by Glades County sheriff’s deputies.

Wilcox was charged with one count of murder with a firearm and as of Sunday night was being held in the Glades County Detention Center awaiting his transfer back to Manatee County.

Bradenton Police Detective Andres Perez is seeking additional information on the case. He can be reached at 941- 932- 9322.

Information can also be emailed to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477.

Anonymous e-tips can be sent through the web at https://www.anateecrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 41-year-old man faces murder charges in connection with fatal shooting