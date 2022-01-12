Man charged with murder in connection to fatal Saturday shooting

Jan. 12—LUMBERTON — A 30-year-old Lumberton man was charged Monday with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Jeffery T. McCray was arrested and charged Monday with first-degree murder in relation to the death of 34-year-old Quintin L. Mitchell, of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. McCray was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond.

Deputies responded about 9:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot on the 8000 block of N.C. 72 near Lumberton. Mitchell was found deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Fairmont Police Department assisted with the investigation.