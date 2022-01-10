Man charged with murder in connection to shooting last week, Myrtle Beach police say

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a person police say he shot last week.

Patrick Anthony Brave, 28, was charged with murder and first-degree burglary after a shooting last Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach police officers heard gunshots on the 900 block of Grey Street while patrolling the area, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police said Brave drove to the victim’s house, where a fight broke out between them. Police located the victim, who had been shot multiple times, about 7 p.m. Jan. 5. Brave, of Myrtle Beach, had fled the area by then, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries several days later, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the homicide victim.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-000313.