Man charged with murder in connection with a ‘suspicious’ February assault in Longs

A man has been arrested in connection with a February assault that left a woman dead in her Longs home.

Walter Worriax, 40, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

Pamela Vereen had been found dead on Feb. 4 in her home on Rose Circle near Bombing Range Road with injuries from an assault, according to Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

At some point between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4, Worriax, who frequented the 55-year-old’s home, attacked her with a sharp object, according to arrest warrants.

Evidence shows the Longs man killed her with “malice aforethought” and that Vereen struggled to fight him off, warrants state.

A officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a call about a “suspicious” death that Feb. 4, according to an incident report.

The officer was told by an unidentified person standing outside of Vereen’s home that she was inside on the floor. She was found dead in the living room.

Worriax was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Nov. 11 and is still incarcerated as of Sunday afternoon. No bail has been set.