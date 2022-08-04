Man charged with murder in crash that killed Tallahassee officer Christopher Fariello

A Tallahassee man was indicted on murder charges in connection with the fatal crash that killed police officer Christopher Fariello in June.

Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was indicted by a Leon County grand jury Thursday.

He faces murder charges in connection with Fariello’s death, three attempted murder charges, and counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated fleeing in connection with the shooting just before the crash.

Fariello’s Tallahassee Police Department cruiser was hit head-on by a vehicle being driven by Cleveland, who investigators say was fleeing a shooting of his family members.

A photo of Tallahassee Police Department Officer Christopher Fariello and flowers are seen outside TPD on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 as the funeral procession for Fariello heads to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Fariello was killed on duty last week.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Capital Circle Northwest and Northwest Passage Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. on June 8.

Christopher Fariello, a Tallahassee Police Department officer who was killed while on-duty Wednesday morning.

Police say Cleveland, who has been held without bond, fled the shooting of his wife and daughters. Leon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault call at Cleveland’s Saplin Court home. They arrived to find him in his car before he began to drive away and hit the 34-year-old Fariello’s car.

