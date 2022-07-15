Man charged with murder after crash leads to gunshots in North Memphis, police say

Two months after a man was found shot to death inside of a car in North Memphis, another man is now behind bars and charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), 30-year-old Cedrick McNeal drove a Dodge Charger down North Hollywood Street around midnight on May 10, 2022. McNeal was following a friend when his friend got a flat tire and McNeal turned around, police said.

Just as the flat was fixed and McNeal was leaving, he got into an accident with Dorian Blue who was driving a black Pontiac Bonneville, MPD said.

McNeal and Blue got into an argument that ended in McNeal repeatedly shooting Blue, leaving him dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside of his Bonneville, a police affidavit shows.

Police said that surveillance videos in the area showed a black Dodge Charger with red stripes in the area before and after the shooting occurred and a witness said they saw a Charger with red stripes fleeing the scene after firing shots into the Bonneville.

McNeal was identified as the driver of that Charger by a witness out of a six-person photographic lineup, according to police.

MPD said that McNeal was convicted in 2020 of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years in prison.

McNeal is now charged with second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

