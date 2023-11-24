Man charged with murder in Dalton stabbing

Nov. 24—Investigators were still on the scene at 9 a.m. at a residence along Patton Street following an alleged homicide in Dalton on Friday, Nov. 24.

43-year-old Whitfield County resident William Holmes has been charged with murder following an incident alleged to have occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

"Preliminary information indicates that Mr. Holmes was at the scene escorting a woman who was there to collect belongings from an ex-boyfriend," a press release from the city of Dalton reads. "During the exchange, an argument began and when it escalated Mr. Holmes got out of the vehicle and joined the argument and a fight broke out in the yard in front of the residence."

During the altercation, Holmes allegedly stabbed the victim, who sustained fatal injuries on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been publicized.

"After the stabbing, Mr. Holmes fled the scene in a vehicle," the city of Dalton release indicates. "Dalton Police Department (DPD) officers responded to the scene and were able to determine that Holmes had also been injured with a laceration in the fight."

Holmes was apprehended by Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputies shortly thereafter.

"He was apparently headed towards Murray County to be treated at the hospital there," the release reads. "Instead, he was taken to Hamilton Medical Center where his laceration was treated before being released into police custody to be interviewed."

As of publication time, DPD detectives were actively investigating the incident.

"Further charges are possible," the release reads. "Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Sam Eaton at (706) 278-9085, extension 158."