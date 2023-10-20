Man charged with murder in Dayton fatal stabbing

Oct. 20—A man is facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing last month in Dayton.

Larry Hall, 35, of Dayton was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He is accused of stabbing Issaiah Hudson with a knife on Sept. 22 while in the 1900 block of South Gettysburg Avenue, an affidavit read.

Hall was arrested Thursday by Moraine police, according to Montgomery County Jail booking records.

It's not clear what led to the stabbing or whether Hall and Hudson knew each other.

We're reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as details ae available.