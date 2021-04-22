Man charged with murder in Dayton shooting death at his home

Apr. 21—A man is facing murder charges in a shooting death early Tuesday inside the Dayton home where he and the victim lived.

Dillon Wayne Engle, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Brian Jacobs.

Crews responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 700 block of Gondert Avenue after a woman reported her grandson shot Jacobs, according to 911 dispatch logs. Jacobs was reportedly shot in the head and was not breathing.

Dayton police took Engle into custody at the scene. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

The victim's mother witnessed Engle shoot Jacobs, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The homicide remains under investigation.